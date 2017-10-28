FIFA U-17 World Cup, Final Day Live: Brazil seek consolation win, England face Spain in title clash

First half: Brazil 0 - 0 Mali

17:36 pm. Mali are dominating the proceedings here in Kolkata. Brazil are playing one lacklustre game.

17:29 pm: Wesley trips Djemoussa Traore with Mali winger setting the pace on the left flank. Free kick quickly taken, and from the following play, Mali get another attempt just missing the target. On the counter, Brazil get a long ball caught offside. We are 27 minutes into the first half.

17:24 pm: Boubacar Haidara's curling freekick tests Brazilian goalie, Gabriel Brazao. It was followed by another long ranger, and it just missed the Brazil goal.

17:17 pm: What a run from Lassana Ndiaye. A though pass from the left flank to get the Brazilian defence split wide open, but the Mali number 19's final effort on the ball fails to create a chance. That's 15 minutes into first half.

17:10 pm: 8th into the first half, and Brazil get the first meaningful attack with Lincoln getting himself in a position to shoot, but his cycle kick needed power. On the counter, Mali get to test the Brazil goalie with a long ranger.

16:57 pm: Here are the starting XIs:

Brazil: 1 GABRIEL BRAZAO (GK), 2 WESLEY, 3 VITAO (C), 4 LUCAS HALTER, 5 VICTOR BOBSIN, 6 WEVERSON, 7 PAULINHO, 8 MARCOS ANTONIO, 9 LINCOLN, 10 ALAN, 20 BRENNER

Mali: 16 Youssouf KOITA (GK), 2 Boubacar HAIDARA, 3 Djemoussa TRAORE, 4 Fode KONATE, 5 Mamadi FOFANA, 6 Mohamed CAMARA (C), 7 Hadji DRAME, 10 Salam JIDDOU, 17 Mamadou SAMAKE, 18 Ibrahim KANE, 19 Lassana NDIAYE

16:45 pm: Here are the squads for the third-place play-off between Brazil and Mali:

Brazil: Gabriel Brazao, Wesley, Vitao. Lucas Halter, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Lucao, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner, Yuri Sena.

Mali: Alkalifa Coulibaly, Boubacar Haidara, Djemoussa Traore, Fode Konate, Mamadi Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Hadji Drame, Abdoulaye Dabo, Seme Camara, Salam Giddou, Mamadou Traore, Mahamane Toure, Soumaila Doumbia, Siaka Sidibe, Abdoulaye Diaby, Youssouf Koita, Mamadou Samake, Ibrahiim Kane, Lassana Ndiayne, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Massire Gassama.

16:30 pm: Quick preview

Brazil, the pre-tournament and crowd favourites, were distraught after their 1-3 loss to England in the semifinal. They would want to salvage some pride and give the Kolkata crowd one last chance to lustily cheer them.

A riveting contest is on the cards when England and Spain lock horns in the first-ever all- European summit clash of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup which will have a new champion.

After three weeks of high intensity and top quality football, only England and Spain remain in contention for the top honour. And both sides will be seeking their maiden title when they come out in front of the full-capacity 66,000-odd crowd

A goal feast can be expected from two of the most aggressive sides in the tournament. While England have scored 18 goals so far, Spain have 15 to their credit.

England are playing in their maiden final in their fourth appearance while Spain have featured as losing finalists on three earlier occasions in 1991, 2003 and 2007.

It will be a repeat of the European U-17 Championship match in Croatia in May when Spain had emerged winners on a penalty shootout after a 2-2 stalemate in the regulation time and the Three Lions will be looking for revenge.

16:25 pm: In a while, Brazil will take on Mali in the third-place play-off, which will be followed by the big final between England and Spain. Both the matches will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium.

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FIFA U-17 World Cup final day actions in Kolkata, featuring Brazil-Mali in third-place play-off and England taking on Spain in the final.