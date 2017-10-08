FIFA U-17 World Cup: George Weah's son Timothy surprised by India's performance

New Delhi: The United States of America might have outplayed India 3-0 in their campaign opener of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, but their key team member Timothy Weah said he was surprised by the quality performance of the home side.

Timothy, son of legendary Liberian footballer George Weah who won the Ballon d'Or in 1995, is a key player of the US side in this U-17 World Cup. He recently signed with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I was very surprised they (India) played really well because I have never played against any Indian team. I thought they were really good. They are good technically also. There were small errors. I think they have a very good team for the future also," Timothy told PTI.

"They have talent and they are going to compete against the best in the world. They hit on the crosspiece once and they never gave up. If I meet the Indian players in the team hotel I will respect them and tell them they had a great match," he said.

Talking about United State's performance against India, the midfielder said, "We were up against a very good Indian team but we were able to execute the gameplan of our coach. Overall it was a great team effort. The result will give us the confidence against Ghana."

Timothy also said that the facilities provided to them by the organisers were good.

"It was beautiful, the stadium was beautiful and it was a great experience that the fans made their presence felt and wanted their team to win. India is a beautiful country. Everyone is so pleasant and nice. India is a great country."

Asked if he carries the pressure of expectation of being the son of a famous footballer, the 17-year-old said, "No pressure on me (of being a son of a famous father). Just before the match (against India) he called me up and told me on phone to be myself and be confident. I think I am the best and everyone should think like that."

Timothy is the son of George's American wife Clar Duncan-Weah, and he said his father gives him a lot of footballing advice.

"Yes, he gives a lot of advice in footballing matters. Besides giving me pointers what I need to do on a football field, he also tells me to focus on my game, to be myself as a footballer," he said.

"He is a really chilled out dad and when he is with us he will usually talk about football and my mother will cook food. So we have fun time," said Timothy, who idolises PSG first team players Cavani and Neymar.

"I have similarities with my father in certain aspects of the game, like sometimes I jump very high inside the box."

Asked when he expects to be playing for the first team in PSG, Timothy said, "After this World Cup, if I can get some training with the first team, it will be great. From there I have to see after that if I can make it to the first team by the end of this year or next year."