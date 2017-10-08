close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIFA U-17 World Cup: George Weah's son Timothy surprised by India's performance

Timothy, son of legendary Liberian footballer George Weah who won the Ballon d'Or in 1995, is a key player of the US side in this U-17 World Cup. He recently signed with Paris Saint-Germain.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 18:06
FIFA U-17 World Cup: George Weah&#039;s son Timothy surprised by India&#039;s performance

New Delhi: The United States of America might have outplayed India 3-0 in their campaign opener of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, but their key team member Timothy Weah said he was surprised by the quality performance of the home side.

Timothy, son of legendary Liberian footballer George Weah who won the Ballon d'Or in 1995, is a key player of the US side in this U-17 World Cup. He recently signed with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I was very surprised they (India) played really well because I have never played against any Indian team. I thought they were really good. They are good technically also. There were small errors. I think they have a very good team for the future also," Timothy told PTI.

"They have talent and they are going to compete against the best in the world. They hit on the crosspiece once and they never gave up. If I meet the Indian players in the team hotel I will respect them and tell them they had a great match," he said.

Talking about United State's performance against India, the midfielder said, "We were up against a very good Indian team but we were able to execute the gameplan of our coach. Overall it was a great team effort. The result will give us the confidence against Ghana."

Timothy also said that the facilities provided to them by the organisers were good.

"It was beautiful, the stadium was beautiful and it was a great experience that the fans made their presence felt and wanted their team to win. India is a beautiful country. Everyone is so pleasant and nice. India is a great country."

Asked if he carries the pressure of expectation of being the son of a famous footballer, the 17-year-old said, "No pressure on me (of being a son of a famous father). Just before the match (against India) he called me up and told me on phone to be myself and be confident. I think I am the best and everyone should think like that."

Timothy is the son of George's American wife Clar Duncan-Weah, and he said his father gives him a lot of footballing advice.

"Yes, he gives a lot of advice in footballing matters. Besides giving me pointers what I need to do on a football field, he also tells me to focus on my game, to be myself as a footballer," he said.

"He is a really chilled out dad and when he is with us he will usually talk about football and my mother will cook food. So we have fun time," said Timothy, who idolises PSG first team players Cavani and Neymar.

"I have similarities with my father in certain aspects of the game, like sometimes I jump very high inside the box."

Asked when he expects to be playing for the first team in PSG, Timothy said, "After this World Cup, if I can get some training with the first team, it will be great. From there I have to see after that if I can make it to the first team by the end of this year or next year."

TAGS

FIFA U17 World CupU-17 World CupTimothy WeahGeorge WeahBallon d'OrParis Saint-GermainFootball News

From Zee News

Victor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin star attraction at PBL auction
BadmintonOther Sports

Victor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin sta...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA and Ghana face off, eye knock-out berth
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA and Ghana face off, eye knock-out...

BadmintonOther Sports

RMV Gurusaidutt wins Bulgarian International

Video: Virat Kohli&#039;s &#039;reunion&#039; with MS Dhoni&#039;s daughter Ziva is the best thing you will see today
cricket

Video: Virat Kohli's 'reunion' with MS Dhoni...

Virender Sehwag retweets wife Aarti&#039;s &#039;love of life&#039; message on Karva Chauth
cricket

Virender Sehwag retweets wife Aarti's 'love of li...

Ajeetesh Sandhu wins first Asian Tour title at Yeangder TPC
Other Sports

Ajeetesh Sandhu wins first Asian Tour title at Yeangder TPC

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Another acid test awaits as India face Colombia
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Another acid test awaits as India face...

Aaron Finch, Shikhar Dhawan confused over ICC&#039;s new playing condition rules
cricket

Aaron Finch, Shikhar Dhawan confused over ICC's new pl...

Sourav Ganguly sacrificed his career for MS Dhoni, claims Virender Sehwag
cricket

Sourav Ganguly sacrificed his career for MS Dhoni, claims V...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video