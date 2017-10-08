close
FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs Colombia: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue, squads

The Amarjit Kiyam-led outfit is expected to produce an improved performance in their second Group A fixture in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 22:31
FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs Colombia: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue, squads
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Indian colts failed to make the most out of their chances and ended up losing 3-0 to much superior USA side in the country's first ever World Cup outing, albeit in a FIFA U-17 event, on Friday in Delhi.

Despite the negative result, the team was accorded a warm reception after the match and they deserved it. Afterall, it's not cricket. But the Amarjit Kiyam-led outfit is expected to produce an improved performance in their second Group A fixture in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Squads

INDIA: Goalkeeper - Dheeraj Moirangthem (1), Prabhsukhan Gill (20), Sunny Dhaliwal (21); Defenders - Boris Thangjam (2), Jitender Singh (3), Anwar Ali (4), Sanjeev Stalin (5), Hendry Antonay (12), Namit Deshpande (18); Midfielders - Suresh Wangjam (6), Ninthoinganba Meetei (7), Amarjit Kiyam (Captain, 8), Abhijit Sarkar (10), Komal Thatal (11), Lalengmawia Lalengmawia (13), Jeakson Thounaojam (15), Nongdamba Naorem (16), Rahul Kannoly (17), Mohammad Shahjahan (20); Forwards - Aniket Jadhav (9), Rahim Ali (14)

COLOMBIA: Goalkeeper - Nicolas Gomez (1), Kevin Mier (12), Daniel Melo (21); Defenders - Andres Cifuentes (2), Guillermo Tegue (3); Midfielders - Christian Andrade (4), Thomas Gutierrez (5), Andres Perea (6), Brayan Gomez (10), Juan Penaloza (11), Robert Mejia (13), Yadir Meneses (14), Gustavo Carvajal (15), Fabian Angel (16), Etilso Martinez (20); Forwards - Leandro Campaz (7), Luis Lopez (8), Santiago Barrero (9), Deiber Caicedo (17), Deyman Cortes (18), Juan Vidal (19)

Date: Monday, October 9
Time: 8 PM (IST)
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
TV Listings: SONY TEN 2, TEN 3 and DD Sports
Live streaming: Sonyliv

For live commentary, updates and more, you can follow the live blog on zeenews.com.

TAGS

India vs ColombiaWorld Cup previewFIFA U-17 World CupAmarjit KiyamJawaharlal Nehru StadiumIndia Footballsports news

