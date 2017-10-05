FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs USA: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue, squads

New Delhi: It's not cricket. But when Indian colts take on world's best sides in the U-17 football World Cup, there will be a clamour so loud that even the die-hard cricket fans would be forced to check their schedule, wondering if Virat Kohli & Co are playing.

On Friday, football minnows India stand on the cusp of history as the hosts are set to make their debut in a FIFA event against a formidable USA in a group match of the U-17 World Cup.

India qualified automatically for the event as hosts. They have prepared well with All India Football Federation sending the players for training tours in Europe and a tournament in Mexico but the home side are clear underdogs.

Man to man, USA are clearly the better team in the Group A match at the refurbished Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

But a draw, or even a shock win over their more fancied side will help Indian fans give that little extra energy to shout for more, shout more goals. Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Squads:

India: Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal. Defenders: Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Deshpande. Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Md. Shahjahan. Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav.

USA: Goalkeepers: Alex Budnik, Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin Garces. Defenders: Sergino Dest, Christopher Gloster, Jaylin Lindsey, James Sands, Tyler Shaver, Akil Watts. Midfielders: George Acosta, Taylor Booth, Christopher Durkin, Blaine Ferri, Chris Goslin, Indiana Vassilev. Forwards: Ayo Akinola, Andrew Carleton, Jacobo Reyes, Bryan Reynolds, Joshua Sargent, Tim Weah

Date: Friday, October 6.

Time: 8 PM (IST).

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

TV Listings: Sony Network and DD Sports.

Live streaming: Sonyliv

For live commentary, updates and more, you can follow the live blog on zeenews.com.