FIFA U-17 World Cup: India win hearts in 1-2 defeat to Colombia

New Delhi: India's reputation as the 'sleeping giant' of football came to the fore on Monday when they gave Colombia a run for their money before losing 1-2 in their second Group A match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (IND vs COL: As it happened...)

Thounaojam Jeakson got his name into history books as the first footballer from India to score a goal in a FIFA World Cup. His header got India back on level terms in the 80th minute, but Colombia restored their lead in a flash in the 82nd through their hero of the match Juan Penaloza.

It was Penaloza's second goal of the match, after he put his team ahead 1-0 in the 48th minute.

India are now bottom of the group with two defeats in two matches.