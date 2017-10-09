Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
FIFA U-17 World Cup: India win hearts in 1-2 defeat to Colombia

India's reputation as the 'sleeping giant' of football came to the fore on Monday when they gave Colombia a run for their money before losing 1-2 in their second Group A match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (IND vs COL: As it happened...)

By Jaspreet Sahni | Last Updated: Oct 09, 2017, 22:02 PM IST
Thounaojam Jeakson got his name into history books as the first footballer from India to score a goal in a FIFA World Cup. His header got India back on level terms in the 80th minute, but Colombia restored their lead in a flash in the 82nd through their hero of the match Juan Penaloza.

It was Penaloza's second goal of the match, after he put his team ahead 1-0 in the 48th minute.

India are now bottom of the group with two defeats in two matches.

