close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIFA U-17 World Cup: India's senior football team sends video message to colts

In two days from now, Indian football will witness a historic first when the Blue Cubs make their debut in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 18:31
FIFA U-17 World Cup: India&#039;s senior football team sends video message to colts
IANS

New Delhi: In two days from now, Indian football will witness a historic first when the Blue Cubs make their debut in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here, and the senior national team, led by coach Stephen Constantine, sent its best wishes to the boys.

India, placed in Group A, will begin their campaign against the USA on Friday.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Constantine was seen with the entire squad behind him. He said: "We wish the under-17 team all the best for coming matches at the Under-17 World Cup."

Here's the video:

India's next two matches will be against Colombia on October 9 and Ghana on October 12. 

TAGS

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017footballIndiaStephen Constantine

From Zee News

Suresh Raina to captain Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy opener
cricket

Suresh Raina to captain Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy opene...

India vs Australia 2017: Aussies promise to turn up &#039;afresh&#039; in T20I series
cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Aussies promise to turn up 'a...

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal and Co target Pakistan record in UAE
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal and Co ta...

West Indies name unchanged squad for Zimbabwe Test series
cricket

West Indies name unchanged squad for Zimbabwe Test series

India vs Australia 2017: Visitors&#039; nightmarish run against Virat Kohli and Co likely to continue in T20I series
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Visitors' nightmarish run aga...

Simona Halep knocks error-prone Maria Sharapova out of China Open
Tennis

Simona Halep knocks error-prone Maria Sharapova out of Chin...

It&#039;ll be Johnson 2.0 in Ashes, Mitchell Starc warns England
cricket

It'll be Johnson 2.0 in Ashes, Mitchell Starc warns En...

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Lots of optimism attached to Indian team, says Vijayan
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Lots of optimism attached to Indi...

Dane Paterson only newcomer as South Africa name squad for Bangladesh ODIs
cricket

Dane Paterson only newcomer as South Africa name squad for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video