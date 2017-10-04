FIFA U-17 World Cup: India's senior football team sends video message to colts

New Delhi: In two days from now, Indian football will witness a historic first when the Blue Cubs make their debut in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here, and the senior national team, led by coach Stephen Constantine, sent its best wishes to the boys.

India, placed in Group A, will begin their campaign against the USA on Friday.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Constantine was seen with the entire squad behind him. He said: "We wish the under-17 team all the best for coming matches at the Under-17 World Cup."

Here's the video:

Indian National Senior Team wishes our U-17 Team all the best before #FIFAU17WC kicks off. All the best boys. Jai Hind. #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/U4uQNxx8O7 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 4, 2017

India's next two matches will be against Colombia on October 9 and Ghana on October 12.