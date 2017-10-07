close
FIFA U-17 World Cup LOC says will provide adequate water

The thirsty children, after braving the heat for hours, were forced to fight for as basic an amenity as water.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 22:28
FIFA U-17 World Cup LOC says will provide adequate water
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The local organising committee of the FIFA U-17 World Cup today said they will make adequate arrangement for providing water after more than 25000 schoolchildren suffered in the absence of water during India's opening game of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here.

"We know that there were issues with the distribution of water for the first match day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 in New Delhi. There was a provision made by the stadium, as providing drinking water is the responsibility of the facility owner, but there was a lapse on the distribution," the LOC said in a statement.

It added, "We will be working as hard as possible with all facility owners to ensure that drinking water is readily available for all spectators from here on."

The thirsty children, after braving the heat for hours, were forced to fight for as basic an amenity as water.

FIFA U17 World Cup 2017U-17 World CupIndia FootballWatersports news

