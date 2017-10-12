FIFA U-17 World Cup: Manipur footballers in Indian team get Chief Minister's help

Imphal: Taken aback by reports on the non-payment of dues to eight Manipuri footballers in the FIFA U-17 Indian team, the state's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, on Thursday directed immediate payment of Rs 5 lakh each.

Singh was miffed after he came to know that the poor parents (now in New Delhi) were unable to watch their children play in the matches as they faced difficulties to manage their expenses.

The state government had announced financial assistance to the parents. Sports Minister Letpao Haokip said: "Rs 10,000 each was given to the parents and air tickets."

Members of the public had also donated generously to enable the parents to go to the national capital.

Following the Chief Minister`s rebuke, payment to the players was expedited.