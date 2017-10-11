FIFA U-17 World Cup: Paraguay look for 3rd straight win against struggling Turkey

Navi Mumbai: Assured of a pre-quarterfinal spot, Paraguay's unbeaten team would aim to end its group B engagements on a perfect note when it takes on a struggling Turkey in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup here on Thursday.

After defeating Mali 3-2 and New Zealand 4-2, the South American team, one of the favourites to lift the title, will be looking to dominate Turkey.

Paraguay have displayed an attacking game in both the games, with their strikers and in-form players Anibal Voga and Leonardo Sanchez, netting the ball at all the right times.

But their coach Gustavo Morinigo would expect that his boys are not over-enthusiastic and defend well.

Paraguay's defence was breached twice by African under-17 champions Mali in the opening game and their coach has stated that this was an area which needed to be worked on.

"I am very concerned with the defence and I realise that we are risking too much and are open. My strikers, I know, can score goals. For the next game, we need to work more on our defence and tactics," Morinigo told reporters after the game against Kiwis.

But overall, the South American team has been unstoppable and with their berth confirmed in the next round, they would be eager to finish the league engagements on a high.

Turkey, on the other hand, will be looking to register their first win and keep their slim chances alive in the tournament.

After being beaten 3-0 by Mali, Turkey need to regroup themselves but will have a stiff task in hand. Their coach has admitted that the players from opposition teams are physically well-built and in this game, this factor will again play a crucial role.

Teams (from):

Paraguay: Diego Huesca, Jesus Rolon, Roberto Fernandez, Pedro Alvarez, Alexis Duarte, Braian Ojeda, Antonio Galeano, Stevens Gomez, Fernando Romero, Julio Baez, Leonardo Sanchez, Angel Roa, Marcelo Rolon, Victor Villasanti, Luis Zarate, Anibal Vega, Fernando Cardozo, Blas Armoa, Jonathan Martinez, Giovanni Bogado, Alan Rodriguez.

Turkey: Berke Ozer, Emirhan Civelek, Melih Gokcimen, Sahan Akyuz, Ozan Kabak, Sefa Akgun, Ahmed Kutucu, Kerem Kesgin, Malik Karaahmet, Atalay Babachan, Recep Gul, Eren Bilen, Ismail Cokcalis, Umut Gunes, Yunus Akgun, Sezer Taskolu, Egehan Gok, Abdussamed Karnucu, Berk Cetin, Embiya Ayyildiz, Ozan Oruc.

Match starts at 5 PM.