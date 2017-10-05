FIFA U-17 World Cup: PM Modi to witness opening day actions at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a part of the FIFA U-17 World Cup's opening day proceedings, which will include a small ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel confirmed this on the eve of the country's first ever FIFA tournament.

FIFA tournaments generally do not have opening ceremonies worldwide and the sport's governing body was never comfortable with the Indian government's plan of having an elaborate opening ceremony for the tournament.

Patel said, "FIFA is very clear on this, FIFA only says don't do it on the actual field of play. It's (opening ceremony) happening tomorrow and the prime minister is coming, there will be a little ceremony."

Patel had said last week that he had extended an invitation to the prime minister to attend India's opening match.

Patel said he is expecting a turnout of 50,000 at the stadium.

"There will be a lot of children from some chosen schools. It will be a strong home support for our team," he said.

The Under-17 World Cup will be played in six cities — New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Kochi and Margao.