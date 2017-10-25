FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar likely to attend final

New Delhi: The final of 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup will be one glittering affair in Indian football with European powerhouses England and Spain taking on each other for the coveted trophy at the majestic Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Saturday (October 28).

A host of Indian sportspersons including cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are expected to attend the final, giving the title clash further shine. Both the legends are known football fanatics, and have their own respective clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Ganguly, who is one of the brand ambassadors of the tournament, has already confirmed his presence today after the England-Brazil semi-final match.

"I will be there for the final," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

Tendulkar, who is also an ambassador, is expected to join his long-time opening partner in the stands as Kolkata witness their first ever World Cup final.

Besides the Indian legends, the Local Organising Committee has confirmed that FIFA president Gianni Infantino, AIFF supremo Praful Patel and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present for the final.

There will also be the FIFA Council members with their meeting slated on the eve of the final.

Earlier today, England thrashed three-time champions Brazil 3-1 in Kolkata, while Spain defeated Mali by an identical margin in Mumbai for a European final.