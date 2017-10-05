close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sports Minister holds final inspection at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday conducted a final inspection of security arrangements at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) stadium here, ahead of the inaugural FIFA U-17 World Cup fixtures from Friday.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 15:30
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sports Minister holds final inspection at Delhi&#039;s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday conducted a final inspection of security arrangements at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) stadium here, ahead of the inaugural FIFA U-17 World Cup fixtures from Friday.

"Final inspection of Security Arrangements at JLN Stadium for #FIFAU17WC starting tomorow," Rathore tweeted.

Colombia will take on Ghana in the first match at the JLN stadium here at 5 p.m. on Friday. Hosts India will make their football World Cup debut later against the USA at 8 p.m. 

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is slated from October 6 to 28 across six different venues in India. 

TAGS

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017footballFIFAAIFFRajyavardhan Singh RathoreJawaharlal Nehru StadiumDelhi

From Zee News

FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Zealand take on confident Turkey
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Zealand take on confident Turkey

Sri Lanka suspend Danushka Gunathilake for breach of discipline
cricket

Sri Lanka suspend Danushka Gunathilake for breach of discip...

Dark horse Mali lock horns with Paraguay in U-17 World Cup
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

Dark horse Mali lock horns with Paraguay in U-17 World Cup

Ranji Trophy: Time to take responsibility, says Delhi captain Ishant Sharma
cricket

Ranji Trophy: Time to take responsibility, says Delhi capta...

FIFA launches Hindi twitter account for U-17 World Cup
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA launches Hindi twitter account for U-17 World Cup

Mohammed Shami boost for Bengal in Ranji Trophy opener
cricket

Mohammed Shami boost for Bengal in Ranji Trophy opener

Test stars line up for 84th Ranji Trophy season
cricket

Test stars line up for 84th Ranji Trophy season

Hosts India set to make FIFA WC debut against USA tomorrow
Football

Hosts India set to make FIFA WC debut against USA tomorrow

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Loose ends in crowd safety around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Loose ends in crowd safety around...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video