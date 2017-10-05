FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sports Minister holds final inspection at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

New Delhi: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday conducted a final inspection of security arrangements at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) stadium here, ahead of the inaugural FIFA U-17 World Cup fixtures from Friday.

"Final inspection of Security Arrangements at JLN Stadium for #FIFAU17WC starting tomorow," Rathore tweeted.

Colombia will take on Ghana in the first match at the JLN stadium here at 5 p.m. on Friday. Hosts India will make their football World Cup debut later against the USA at 8 p.m.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is slated from October 6 to 28 across six different venues in India.