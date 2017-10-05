FIFA U-17 World Cup: Traffic restrictions around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi

New Delhi: Traffic will be regulated on roads around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in view of the FIFA U-17 World Cup matches, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The matches at the stadium will be held on October 6, 9, 12 and 16.

For the convenience of public and spectators, certain traffic restrictions will be affected around the venue to ensure smooth flow of traffic, said Garima Bhatnagar, the joint commissioner of traffic police.

Traffic on three corridors, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, JLN Stadium Marg and CGO Road, will be affected because of the restrictions between 2 pm and 11 pm on match days.

No heavy and commercial vehicles will be allowed to ply on Bhishma Pitamah Marg and JLN Stadium Marg.

The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles including buses will not be allowed on Maharishi Raman Marg and Max Mueller Marg.

Commuters can use Ring Road, Chetna Marg, Defence Colony and Lodhi Road as alternative routes for travelling in south Delhi.

Commuters are advised to use the stretch between Ring Road and Ashram for travelling towards south Delhi, said a statement from the traffic police.

The traffic police advised commuters coming from east Delhi and Noida to use the route between Vikas Marg and Upper Ridge Road.

All those employed in the office complexes of SCOPE Complex, CGO Complex and adjoining areas, are advised to use public transport on match days, said the officer.

There is no parking for spectators in the vicinity of the stadium, she added.

The traffic police have also advised people coming in their personal vehicles for the matches to use carpool to the maximum so that there is less congestion on the roads, said the statement.