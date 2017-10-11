FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA look to keep clean slate, must-win game for Colombia

Navi Mumbai: Title contenders United States of America (USA) would like to keep their all-win record intact against a desperate Colombia, who are unlikely to settle for anything less than a victory in a Group A encounter of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, here on Thursday.

USA are already through to the Round of 16 with back-to-back wins against hosts India (3-0) and Ghana (1-0).

Colombia, on the other hand, had lost to Ghana 0-1 in their opening encounter before getting full points against India with a narrow 2-1 win.

With Ghana likely to press hard for a win against India, Colombia would like to win the US encounter rather than wait for the best third-placed result.

With their berth in the next round confirmed, USA would be eager to play an aggressive brand of football and challenge their South American opponents from the onset.

Captain and striker Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, son of former FIFA World Player of the Year and Liberia great George Weah, will be eager to pump home a few more goals before the knock out rounds start.

A win against Colombia will be a morale booster for USA before their clash in the next round and the coach would expect that his boys end the group stage on a high note.

To stay alive in the tournament, they would need a win and that is what the players will aim for.

Colombia have so far competed in five editions of the tournament, finishing third on two occasions.

The first to land in India for the tournament, Colombia have acclimatised themselves with the conditions, though they started the tournament with a reverse.

To better that record, Colombians will need to defeat USA tomorrow. They also have equally strong side with good defenders and attackers. They will have to gel well tomorrow to script something sensational having a USA as their opponents.

An enthralling contest is surely on the cards, with the two of the best football sides in the world, competing against each other.

Teams (from)

Columbia: Nicolas Gomez, Andres Cifuentes, Guillermo Tegue, Christian Andrade, Thomas Gutierrez, Andres Perea, Leandro Campaz, Luis Lopez, Santiago Barrero, Brayan Gomez, Juan Penaloza, Kevin Mier, Robert Mejia, Yadir Meneses, Gustavo Carvajal, Fabian Angel, Deiber Caicedo, Deyman Cortes, Juan Vidal, Etilso Martinez, Daniel Melo.

USA: Alex Budnik, Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin Garces, Sergino Dest, Christopher Gloster, Jaylin Lindsey, James Sands, Tyler Shaver, Akil Watts, George Acosta, Taylor Booth, Christopher Durkin, Blaine Ferri, Chris Goslin, Indiana Vassilev, Ayo Akinola, Andrew Carleton, Jacobo Reyes, Bryan Reynolds, Joshua Sargent, Tim Weah.

Match starts at 8 PM.