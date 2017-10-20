FIFA U-17 World Cup: Who's left, who plays whom in quarters

New Delhi: Only eight teams remain in the 2017 edition of FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. Heavyweights USA, Germany, Brazil and Spain are joined in the quarterfinals by west African powerhouses Ghana and Mali, and Asian giant-killers Iran.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on October 21 and 22 across four venues in the country.

Here's the line-up:

October 21, Saturday:

Quarter Final 1: Mali vs Ghana at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati – 5 pm IST)

Quarter Final 2: USA vs England at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa – 8 pm IST)

October 22, Sunday:

Quarter Final 3: Spain vs Iran at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi – 5 pm IST)

Quarter Final 4: Germany vs Brazil at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata – 8 pm IST)