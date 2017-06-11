FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Harry Kane cherishes `special` England leveller against Scotland

Glasgow: Harry Kane was left beaming after scoring a dramatic equaliser in his first game as captain to earn England a 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw against Scotland on Saturday.

Two Leigh Griffiths free-kicks left England facing a first qualifying defeat since October 2009, only for Kane to volley in a 93rd-minute leveller from substitute Raheem Sterling`s left-wing cross.

The result kept England top of UEFA qualifying Group F, while Scotland remain fourth.

"It is a special day," said Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane, whose side had taken the lead through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 70th minute.

"To be 2-1 down in stoppage time and get that goal is special. I was trying to get a good contact on it and side-footed into the net.

"You have to expect the unexpected and we were 2-1 down from nowhere, but we found another gear.

"It is a good point away from home. Scotland is no easy place to come."

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a first win over England since 1999, Griffiths said Scotland would draw strength from their performance.

"I practise the free-kicks every day in training," said the Celtic striker, who had never previously scored for his country.

"It`s not often they come off. It`s special. It could be a big point for us.

"On our day we can match anybody. We know how good this England side are. We have four games left and we could win all of them."