Fit-again Ramiro Funes Mori eyes Everton starting spot

Swansea: Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori is ready to stake his claim for a first-team spot ahead of Saturday`s Premier League tie against Brighton and Hove Albion after featuring for the Under-23 team on his return from a long-term knee injury.

The Argentina international, on what was his 27th birthday on Monday, delivered an assured performance in a 2-0 win over Swansea City.

It was the first time Funes Mori played in a competitive fixture since facing Hull City in March last year, shortly after which he underwent knee surgery.

"I`ve been training well these past weeks," he told the club. "Even though I wasn`t playing for the first team, I`ve been playing for the Under-23s to get the rhythm, get the tempo. I`m 100 percent fit to play and I`m ready for Saturday."

Funes Mori is also targeting a place in Argentina`s World Cup squad and his chances were boosted by a call-up for friendlies against Italy and Spain later this month.

"I`m very satisfied that the manager (Jorge Sampaoli) has called me even though I haven`t played for the first team," he added.

"But I`m fit, I`m ready to play. I`m feeling good – hopefully I get my chance and go on from there."