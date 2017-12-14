Five alternatives Barcelona can look at for Luis Suarez

New Delhi: Other than Lionel Messi, Barcelona have been heavily dependent on Luis Suarez. After Neymar's sudden departure to PSG, the dependency has increased more, and Suarez has somewhat let the fans down, with his below-par performances. Last season, Suarez wasn't at his best, but he still demolished the weaker teams. But this season has been different, he has put in poor displays against weaker and stronger teams.

This season, he is currently placed at 7th position in the La Liga golden boot race a.k.a Pichichi Trophy. Considering his goals galore in the previous seasons, this has been an underwhelming season for Luis Suarez. He has scored 7 league goals this season, and a total of 7 goals in 18 matches in all competitions. He is behind the likes of Zaza, Aspas, Bakambu, Rodrigo, Stuani and his teammate Messi. Being behind the Argentine wizard is understandable, even though Suarez is a striker, and Messi is a winger/playmaker. But being behind players like Zaza and Stuani is surprising, as quality wise the Latin American is leagues ahead of them.

Nobody wants the Uruguay international to leave Barca, as the Cules have kept him close to their heart. He has become one of their own. But if his shoddy performances continue, the Barcelona board might be forced to get a new face, as Valverde is not happy with the resurgent Alcacer (even though he has put in good performances), and Suarez is a player, who would never want to play second fiddle.

So in case, the Barca board ever start looking elsewhere, here is a list of potential candidates, they might look into:

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig/Germany):

Currently plying his trade in the Bundesliga, Werner has developed into one of the most sought-after forwards, and he is just 21 years old. He is fast, and has the ability to beat defenders with his pace and skills with the ball. His direct approach to the game has been something to savour for the German and Leipzig fans. Critics have said that Werner needs to improve on his passing and runs, but they forget that he is just 21, and has a lot of time to improve.

Great goal from Timo Werner last night. pic.twitter.com/nPongZjeCw — Ben (@BenTheTim) November 2, 2017

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United/England):

Marcus is United's golden boy. A perfect example of the gone days of Alex Ferguson, when players like Giggs and Scholes came through the academy and established themselves in the first team. Rashford is one of the golden players, to follow the likes of the ''Class Of 92.'' He has already established himself in the Premier League, with goals in important games, and has somewhat established himself in the England set-up, with only Harry Kane barring his way to the centre-forward position. Rashford is class. To put in a serious challenge for a starting spot in the English team, he might need to leave this ''average'' Manchester United team, who place their faith on Romelu Lukaku's horrendous first touch, rather than putting Rashford on the frontline, and not in the flanks. Lets get this straight, playing Rashford on the wings, is a waste of talent. This 20-year-old boy from Manchester is a true genius, and would be heralded in the same stature as Mbappe, if he played for a better team, or atleast in his position. We all know, Rashford can do things which Mbappe can't. Rashford can blitz past experienced defenders, which Mbappe can't (as we saw against Juventus last season and against Bayern this season). He has an amazing right foot, and can throw in an amazing finesse. If Barcelona ever get him, they can be sure that he is worth it, and would be an amazing addition with his skills and pace.

Absolutely UNSTOPPABLE GOAL from Marcus Rashford! Manchester United fans, what do YOU rate Rashford's stake out of ten?Is it his best ever? pic.twitter.com/WzwEH34Spz — Football Kingdom (@wah33dkhalili) September 22, 2017

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/Brazil):

The Brazilian is just 20 years old, and already has the guts to dazzle opponents with his trickery – be it for Brazil or Manchester City. He is cheeky, but at the same time dangerous, and has been giving serious competition to City legend Aguero. It has become a dilemma for Pep Guardiola, on whom to start with, as its visible that City are still not sure about a regular starter in the frontline, as both of them are putting in amazing performances. Jesus is a versatile player, and can play in a variety of attacking positions – with the centre-forward role as his favourite. He is fast, technically adept with amazing dribbling skills, possesses a high work ethic, and has poacher-like finishing ability. One thing is sure, that if this Brazilian ever comes to Barcelona, he is going to have an amazing partnership in Messi, due to his quick movements with and without the ball.

Andrea Belotti (Torino/Italy):

Belotti has a lot to work on, as his performances have dipped compared to last season, but looking at his work-rate, he is a player very similar to Samuel Eto's work ethic. Eto didn't possess the skills, but he was technically strong and was a dominating forward for Barcelona. The 23-year-old Italian is strong with both his feet, a good aerial threat, and tactically amazing. Andrea has an amazing eye for a goal and can shoot from anywhere. He is a risk, which Barca can take, and if it works out, it will reap huge benefits.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/England):

He is the ''hurricane'' in the Premier League. The most experienced amongst this lot, and is just 24 years old. His talent speaks for itself, as he has easily established himself as a starter for England, and is a leader too. He is an old-fashioned centre-forward, similar to the likes of Gary Lineker, who had also plied his trade with Barcelona. With amazing control and hold up play, he has easily established himself as one of best centre-forwards in the world currently. Right now, he is pumping in goals, and would not come cheap at all. If Barcelona gets him, you can be sure that he will be demolishing opponents in Spain too, be it Deportivo or Real Madrid.

Harry Kane Hat trick in Our Latest League Match pic.twitter.com/tyluLU1NKK — Cardiff United (@CardiffUnitedFC) December 2, 2017

Let's just hope that Suarez gets his form back, as its very evident that he has been enjoying a low morale and confidence right now. It's obvious that once he gets his old-self back, he will be hammering in goals past opponents with ease, and Barcelona won't have to look for alternatives, as his partnership with Leo Messi is one to behold.