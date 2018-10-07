हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
I-League

Football: Chennai City to take on Indian Arrows in I-League opener

The 12th edition of the I-League will feature eleven teams and four new venues.

Image Credits: Pixabay

Chennai City will take on Indian Arrows, All India Football Federation (AIFF)`s development side at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on October 26 in the opening match of I-League.

Srinagar, the home of Real Kashmir FC will also witness the first-ever I-League game played on November 6. Last season champions Minerva Punjab will open their campaign by hosting Churchill Brothers at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, their new home ground on October 28.

Kolkata derby arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will both feature on the second day of the first round on October 27. East Bengal will lock horns with NEROCA FC in Imphal with Mohun Bagan facing an away trip to Gokulam Kerala FC in Kozhikode.

Shillong Lajong and Aizawl FC will vie in a North-East India derby to complete the first round of fixtures. Newly-formed side Real Kashmir FC only features from the second round. They will clash swords with defending champions Minerva Punjab on October 31.

The 12th edition of the I-League will feature eleven teams and four new venues. Minerva Punjab has shifted the club`s base to Chandigarh while Indian Arrows will play a few of their games at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

A total of 110 matches will be played across eleven rounds as the league eyes a tentative finish in the second week of March. The I-League will have no breaks even during the AFC Asian Cup which is slated to be held from January 5 to February 1. India play their group stage games between January 6 to 14. 

