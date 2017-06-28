Football legend Paolo Maldini set to end pro tennis career after poor debut

London: Former Italy and AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini`s professional tennis career is likely to stop at one match after a debut he described as "like writing a poem after studying years of maths". The 49-year-old, who only took up tennis about six years ago, acquitted himself well but he and his partner, Stefano Landonio, were well beaten, 6-1, 6-1 by Poland`s Tomasz Bednarek and Dutchman David Pel in the first round of the Aspria Tennis Cup in Milan on Monday.

"It was like writing a poem after studying years of maths," said Maldini, whose appearance secured more attention than is customary for a Challenger Tour event.

"We tried to enjoy the moment, also because I didn`t expect I`d be able to experience something like this at the age of 49. Ironically, on the very first point of the match I pulled a muscle.

"It was a unique and unrepeatable experience, I have lived it as a game and there will be no other experience like this. We could have played better on a few points, but no problem. It could have ended 6-0 6-3, we lost 6-1 6-1 and that`s fine."

Maldini and Landonio, who once held a world ranking of 975, were totally outplayed by 35-year-old Bednarek, a former top 50 player in doubles, and the 25-year-old Pel, who is currently ranked just outside the top 200.

"I want it to be clear, it`s only for fun, because I`m a member of this club and Stefano works here," explained Maldini, one of Italy`s greatest ever footballers, a man who at left back was one of the best defenders the world has ever seen.

"I had to take it easy, especially at my age. You can be a little bit nervous, because you are doing something that is not yours. But since you`ve been a good player in another sport, you know what to expect.

"(But) those who know professional sport know very well that it`s impossible to invent yourself as a professional from one day to the next. This is something I know very well." Could Maldini be tempted to play again, if not at full professional level, perhaps on the ITF’s over-50 circuit?

"I would say no, especially because I don`t train like anex-professional," he said.

"I play once a week, I come from another sport, I have physical problems with my knees and a series of limitations due to the inevitable wear-and-tear caused by football. Also, I don`t have much time available."

Maldini and Landonio earned their place in the draw after winning a "rodeo" tournament at the host venue, the club where the Italian plays once a week with his coach, Landonio, usually on the faster, indoor courts.

"(That`s) where I can show my best qualities," he said. "On carpet there`s no time to think, it`s my favourite surface.

"I like to play aggressive. Red clay forces me to play longrallies... but in tennis, honestly, I have little patience."