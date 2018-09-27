हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
football

Football: VAR to be used in Champions League next season- UEFA

The UEFA said in a statement that it plans to subsequently use VAR at the Euro 2020 and in the Europa League

Football: VAR to be used in Champions League next season- UEFA
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

The UEFA(Union of European Football Associations ) has confirmed the use of video assistant referees (VARs) in the Champions League from next season onwards and plans to use them at the Euro 2020 as well, European soccer`s ruling body said on Thursday. UEFA`s executive committee agreed that the VAR system would be used in the final qualifying round, the group stage and the knockout stages of next season`s Champions League with immediate effect. 

"We are confident that introducing VARs in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an efficient and successful implementation of VAR in the Champions League," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

Ceferin had announced UEFA`s intentions of using the system next season at an event in Monaco last month. The UEFA said in a statement that it plans to subsequently use VARs at the Euro 2020 tournament and in the Europa League, from the group stage onwards, in the 2020-21 season.

