Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho returns to club as ambassador on 10-year deal
Ronaldinho, 36, will also be part of a Barca legends team that will play exhibition matches across the world.
Catalonia: Spanish giants Barcelona announced a 10-year deal for legendary former player Ronaldinho to act as an ambassador for the club on Thursday.
The Brazilian, who won the World Player of the Year twice as well as two La Liga titles and the 2005/06 Champions League with Barca in five years at the Camp Nou, has not played since a short spell at Fluminense came to an end in September 2015.
"Barcelona and Ronaldinho have reached an agreement so that the Brazilian star will become an ambassador and representative of the club at different events during the next 10 years," Barca said in a statement.
Ronaldinho, 36, will also be part of a Barca legends team that will play exhibition matches across the world.
On top of the trophies and 91 goals he scored in 198 appearances for Barca, Ronaldinho`s time in the Catalan capital is fondly remembered for his outrageous array of skills and broad smile with which he often graced the pitch.
His arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003 also heralded a shift in power in Spanish football as he took a teenage Lionel Messi under his wing.
In the 14 years since, Barca have won four Champions Leagues and eight La Liga titles to Real Madrid`s two European crowns and three domestic titles.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 3rd T20
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Punjab polls: Dr Subhash Chandra asks people not to vote for AAP
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Budget 2017: Here's what's cheaper and what's dearer!
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?