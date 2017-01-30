Former Delhi state football captain Syed Nasi Hasan no more

New Delhi: Former Delhi state football captain and national referee Syed Nasir Hasan passed away today after a brief illness, according to Delhi Soccer Association (DSA).

He was 73. A large number of former and current footballers attended his funeral and paid rich tributes.

Apart from the officials of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), DSA's president Subhash Chopra and the managing committee expressed their deep condolences over his death.

Hasan started his football career in the sixties. He did his schooling at Anglo Arabic School and graduation from Delhi College.

He represented Delhi State Senior team in the Santosh Trophy in 1973.