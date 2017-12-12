Former Indian Football team captain Gurdev Singh Gill felicitated

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday felicitated former Indian football team captain Gurdev Singh Gill for his contribution to the sport.

Rathore presented a shawl, a memento and a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to Gill, who is 67 years old.

The event was organised as Gill was away in Canada when Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the captains of the Indian football teams that had played in the Asian Games. An Arjuna Award winner, Gill captained India at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games.