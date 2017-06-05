close
Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote dies after collapsing during training in China

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez paid tribute to the talented Tiote, one of 10 children who like many of his international team-mates grew up in abject poverty and didn`t possess a pair of boots until he was 15.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 22:59
Courtesy: Twitter (@premierleague)

London: Ivory Coast international midfielder Cheick Tiote has died aged 30 while training with his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises, his spokesman announced in a statement on Monday.

Tiote, who was part of the Ivory Coast squad that delivered the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations after a 23 year drought although he was injured for the final, had only moved to China in February after ending a seven year stay with English outfit Newcastle United.

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises," Tiote`s spokesman Emanuele Palladino said.

"We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family`s privacy be respected at this difficult time.

"We ask for all your prayers."

"It is with great sadness that I have this afternoon learned of Cheick`s death," Benitez told the Newcastle website.

"In the all the time that I have known him, he was a true professional, dedicated and above all, a great man.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends at such a sad time."

Tiote moved to Newcastle from Dutch side FC Twente in 2010 and made 161 appearances for the Magpies, scoring once -- the equaliser when Newcastle recovered from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with Arsenal in 2011.

The 52-times capped Tiote, who was in both the 2010 and 2014 World Cup squads, began his European club career with Belgian outfit Anderlecht but only played four times in three years with them -- being loaned out to Dutch side Roda JC Kerkrade -- before moving to Twente in 2008.

Cheick TiotNewcastle UnitedIvory CoastFootball News

