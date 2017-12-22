Former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf to named as Brazil's Atletico Paranaense coach

Rio de Janeiro: Former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf has agreed to terms to coach Brazilian Serie A club Atletico Paranaense, according to the local media.

The 41-year old Dutchman has been in talks with Atletico officials for the past week and the club from the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba is "finalizing details" before an official announcement, according to Globo Esporte, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will be Seedorf`s third management job after spells in charge of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC and Italy`s AC Milan.

Seedorf, who speaks fluent Portuguese, finished his playing career with Rio de Janeiro outfit Botafogo in 2014 and is married to a Brazilian.

Born in Suriname, Seedorf moved to the Netherlands aged two and was capped 87 times for his adopted country.

He is the only player to have won the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs: Ajax, Real Madrid, and AC Milan.

Atletico Paranaense finished 11th in this year`s Brazilian Serie A championship and have been without a coach since the resignation of Fabiano Soares on December 4.