Sebastian Abreu

Former Uruguay striker Sebastian Abreu signs with Rio Branco

It will be Abreu`s 28th club since he made his senior debut with Uruguay`s Defensor Sporting in 1994.  

Image Credits: Twitter/@Aucas45

 Former Uruguay international striker Sebastian Abreu has joined Brazilian non-league club Rio Branco as he extends his professional career to 26th season.

The 42-year-old will represent Rio Branco in the 2019 Espirito Santo state championship after signing a six-month contract, the club said on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will be Abreu`s 28th club since he made his senior debut with Uruguay`s Defensor Sporting in 1994.

"Fans can look forward to enjoying a great season. I appreciate the affection they have already given me," Abreu said in a club statement.

Abreu is recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as having played for more clubs than any other footballer in history. Last year, he broke the previous record held by German goalkeeper Lutz Pfannenstiel, who represented 25 teams in six continents before retiring in 2011.

The former Deportivo La Coruna forward has been capped 70 times for Uruguay`s national team, scoring 20 goals. 
 

