Forward Sadio Mane extends Liverpool contract

Forward Sadio Mane has agreed to a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club informed on Thursday.

The Senegal international, 26, joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 for 34 million pounds ($43.8 million) and has scored a total of 40 goals in 89 games he played for the Anfield club.

“I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool,” Mane told the Liverpool website.

“It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies," he added.

Mane helped Liverpool reach last season's Champions League final and they are currently standing second in the Premier League table, two points behind Manchester City.

“I’ve always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn’t have to think twice," Mane said. "The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well.

“For me, I have made the best decision in my career.”

Having established himself as one of Europe’s finest attacking players since joining Liverpool, Mane has scored seven goals in 16 appearances he made in the ongoing campaign.

The forward was also voted Liverpool’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year following an outstanding debut season in 2016-17. He also contributed 20 goals last term, including 10 in the Champions League.