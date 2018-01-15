France suspends referee Tony Chapron who kicked player

PARIS: The referee who kicked a player during a French Ligue 1 game and then sent him off has been suspended "until further notice", the French Football Federation (FFF) said Monday.

Tony Chapron aimed a kick at Diego Carlos of Nantes towards the end Sunday's game against Paris Saint-Germain after being knocked over when the pair collided. He then showed the player a second yellow card.

The FFF said Chapron had been "withdrawn ... until further notice" and would be called to appear before the French league's disciplinary commission.