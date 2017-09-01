close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

France thrash 10-man Dutch with Thomas Lemar double, Kylian Mbappe strike

New Paris St Germain signing Kylian Mbappe, who joined the capital club earlier on Thursday, wrapped up the victory in added time after the teenager came on as a late substitute.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 09:04
France thrash 10-man Dutch with Thomas Lemar double, Kylian Mbappe strike
Courtesy: Reuters

Paris: Thomas Lemar got his first two goals for France while substitute Kylian Mbappe also scored in a 4-0 demolition of 10-man Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday that left the Dutch with a huge task to reach the 2018 finals in Russia.

Antoine Griezmann had put the home side in front after 14 minutes, beating goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen with a left-foot shot from inside the area after a quick one-two with fellow striker Oliver Giroud.

Midfielder Lemar, arguably the best player on the pitch, doubled the advantage by firing a superb half-volley into the top corner of the net from 20 metres after 73 minutes before adding a third from close range in the 88th.

New Paris St Germain signing Kylian Mbappe, who joined the capital club earlier on Thursday, wrapped up the victory in added time after the teenager came on as a late substitute.

The Dutch, who hardly created a chance, played the last 30 minutes with 10 men after midfielder Kevin Strootman was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

France now top Group A on 16 points from seven matches, three points ahead of Sweden, who lost 3-2 in Bulgaria. The Dutch are six points off the top in fourth place, two points behind third-placed Bulgaria.

The winners of the nine groups qualify directly for Russia while the best eight of the second-placed teams take part in two-leg playoffs for four more places.

TAGS

2018 World Cup qualifier2018 FIFA World CupFrance vs NetherlandsFootball News

From Zee News

You&#039;ll always remain our captain: Virat Kohli told MS Dhoni
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

You'll always remain our captain: Virat Kohli told MS...

Chelsea sign Leicester&#039;s Danny Drinkwater, Torino&#039;s Davide Zappacosta
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea sign Leicester's Danny Drinkwater, Torino...

US Open 2017: Roger Federer beats Mikhail Youzhny in five sets
Tennis

US Open 2017: Roger Federer beats Mikhail Youzhny in five s...

Cristiano Ronaldo grabs hat-trick as Portugal beat Faroes 5-1
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo grabs hat-trick as Portugal beat Faroes 5...

Thomas Meunier, Romelu Lukaku hit trebles as Belgium thump Gibraltar 9-0
Football

Thomas Meunier, Romelu Lukaku hit trebles as Belgium thump...

After India debacle, Sri Lanka fail to seal automatic ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 qualification spot
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

After India debacle, Sri Lanka fail to seal automatic ICC C...

US Open: Karolina Pliskova escapes, Denis Shapovalov roars into 3rd round
Tennis

US Open: Karolina Pliskova escapes, Denis Shapovalov roars...

300 wickets is special, but it&#039;s just a number: Lasith Malinga
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

300 wickets is special, but it's just a number: Lasith...

Force India pair clear the air after Spa collision
Other Sports

Force India pair clear the air after Spa collision

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video