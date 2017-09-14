France winger Kingsley Coman fined for attack on girlfriend

New Delhi: Bayern Munich`s French international winger Kingsley Coman has been fined 5,000 euros ($5,940) on Thursday for attacking his then girlfriend Sephora Goignan twice in three days last year.

The-21-year-old had pleaded guilty to the attack on model last June at her home in Magny-le-Hongre outside Paris. Coman was arrested by French authorities after a violent confrontation Goignan, who is also the mother of his 18-month-old daughter, last year.

Both the parties were present at the hearing in the Criminal Court of Meaux. The judge accepted the prosecution`s request for a 5,000 euro fine.

Reports claimed that the footballer attack his ex-girlfriend at her home on June 24 and then again on June 26 last year.

It's also reported the winger attacked Goignan for posting a photo on his Instagram.

Coman also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Italian giants Juventus.