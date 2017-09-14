close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

France winger Kingsley Coman fined for attack on girlfriend

Reports claimed that the footballer attack his ex-girlfriend at her home on June 24 and then again on June 26 last year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 23:56
France winger Kingsley Coman fined for attack on girlfriend
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bayern Munich`s French international winger Kingsley Coman has been fined 5,000 euros ($5,940) on Thursday for attacking his then girlfriend Sephora Goignan twice in three days last year.

The-21-year-old had pleaded guilty to the attack on model last June at her home in Magny-le-Hongre outside Paris. Coman was arrested by French authorities after a violent confrontation Goignan, who is also the mother of his 18-month-old daughter, last year.

Both the parties were present at the hearing in the Criminal Court of Meaux. The judge accepted the prosecution`s request for a 5,000 euro fine.

Reports claimed that the footballer attack his ex-girlfriend at her home on June 24 and then again on June 26 last year.

It's also reported the winger attacked Goignan for posting a photo on his Instagram.

Coman also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Italian giants Juventus.

TAGS

Kingsley ComanBayern MunichFrench FootballerGirlfriendSephora GoignanFootball News

From Zee News

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan&#039;s suspension ends
cricket

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan's suspension ends

Davis Cup: France take on depleted Serbia, Belgium host Australia in semis
Tennis

Davis Cup: France take on depleted Serbia, Belgium host Aus...

Fernando Alonso to decide future after McLaren’s Renault switch
Other Sports

Fernando Alonso to decide future after McLaren’s Renault sw...

FIFA announces simplified format for 2018 World Cup draw
Football

FIFA announces simplified format for 2018 World Cup draw

Duleep Trohpy: Hanuma Vihari, Suresg Raina lead India Blue&#039;s fightback on Day 2
cricket

Duleep Trohpy: Hanuma Vihari, Suresg Raina lead India Blue...

PKL 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers play out thrilling draw with Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers play out thrilling draw with...

Real Madrid include 700 million euro clause in new Isco deal: Report
Football

Real Madrid include 700 million euro clause in new Isco dea...

Watch: Referee narrowly escapes burning flare during Champions League match
Football

Watch: Referee narrowly escapes burning flare during Champi...

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon heads IOC ethics commission amid ongoing probes
Other Sports

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon heads IOC ethics commission ami...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video