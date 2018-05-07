Franck Ribery signs Bayern Munich contract extension

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has signed a one-year contract extension until the end of next season, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The 35-year-old Frenchman, who was out of contract at the end of the season, scored five goals in 19 appearances to win his eighth Bundesliga title with Bayern.

"We`re very pleased that Franck is staying with us," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

"Franck has once again proven, in the Bundesliga as well as the Champions League and DFB Cup, what excellent performances he`s capable of and the great quality he possesses. As well as that, he`s one of our fan favourites."

Ribery has scored 80 goals in 247 league appearances for Bayern since moving from Olympique de Marseille in 2007.

"I`m very happy that I`ll get to play for this great club for another year," he said.

"Munich has long since become home for me and my family and I`m therefore very proud that I`ll be able to wear the FC Bayern shirt again next season."