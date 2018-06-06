हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Austrian

Freiburg sign Philipp Lienhart from Real Madrid

Austrian international Philipp Lienhart has signed a permanent deal with Freiburg, the German Bundesliga football club has announced.

Freiburg sign Philipp Lienhart from Real Madrid
Twitter

Austrian international Philipp Lienhart has signed a permanent deal with Freiburg, the German Bundesliga football club has announced.

The 21-year-old center back played one year on loan at Freiburg and has penned an undisclosed long-term deal with the "Breisgauer", reports Xinhua news agency.

"Philipp has developed with us and quickly integrated into the team. Faster than expected, he came to his first appearances and met our expectations directly," Freiburg`s sporting director Klemens Hartenbach said.

In 2017, Lienhart joined Freiburg from Spanish giants Real Madrid on loan and has made 11 appearances since.

"In our positive communication with Real Madrid, it became clear that all involved parties did not want to interrupt this positive development at Freiburg. We would like to thank Real for that," Hartenbach added.

The center-back is part of Austria`s national team, making his debut in October 2017. His new club completed the past Bundesliga season at 15th place in the standings.
 

Tags:
AustrianPhilipp LienhartFreiburgBundesligaReal Madridfootball

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close