French defender Benjamin Pavard to join Bayern Munich next season

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign French defender Benjamin Pavard, who will join the German champions on a five-year deal from next season, the Bavarian club`s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old currently plays for Bundesliga rivals VfB Stuttgart and was involved in France`s 2018 World Cup final victory over Croatia in Russia, a tournament where he also scored a stunning goal in the Round of 16 win over Argentina.

@Brazzo: "I can confirm that Benjamin Pavard will join us on a five-year deal from 1st July 2019." pic.twitter.com/jiJo1E4wsG — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 9, 2019

"I can announce that we managed to get the services of Benjamin Pavard from July 1, 2019," Salihamidzic told reporters during a Bayern training camp in Qatar, without giving any financial details of the transfer.

"He signed a five-year contract."

The season resumes next week after the annual winter break with Bayern, who have won the last six league titles, in second place, six points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.