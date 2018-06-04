हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
French defender Samuel Umtiti extends Barcelona contract

 France centre back Samuel Umtiti has extended his contract with Barcelona by five years until 2023, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

MADRID : France centre back Samuel Umtiti has extended his contract with Barcelona by five years until 2023, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

"FC Barcelona and Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to extend the player`s contract for a further five seasons through to 2022-2023," Barcelona said in statement.

Umtiti, 24, joined Barcelona in 2016 from Olympique Lyonnais for 25 million euros (29.2 million) and has one won one La Liga title and two Spanish Cups with the Catalan club.

