French Football Federation president expects Zinedine Zidane to manage France

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 09:12

Paris: The president of the French Football Federation has said he expects Zinedine Zidane to eventually manage France.

"That is a logical continuation. It is likely that one day he will be interested," Noel Le Graet told RMC radio on Wednesday when asked about the prospect of Zidane coaching Les Bleus in the future.

The 44-year-old, who was the star of the France teams that won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, is fresh from a stunningly successful first full season in charge of Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants, where Zidane finished his playing career, retained the Champions League title having pipped Barcelona to take the crown in La Liga for the first time since 2012.

"For the moment I think he still has a lot to give to Real and the club suits him perfectly," added Le Graet, surprised by his rapid rise.

"I can`t believe what he is doing. I spoke to him two or three years ago, and at the time I was strongly advising him to go to Bordeaux or somewhere else, to start his career at a Ligue 1 club or somewhere more modest."

