» »

Gareth Bale, Luka Modric shocked to learn Real Madrid won't get La Liga trophy until next season

Gareth Bale, who has been out of action owing to calf injury, for about a month, lined himself up for the celebration along side teammate Luka Modric only to discover that they won't be celebrating with the trophy, there at La Rosaleda.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 22:22
Gareth Bale, Luka Modric shocked to learn Real Madrid won&#039;t get La Liga trophy until next season
Screen Grab (@ElDiaDespues)

New Delhi: An impressive first half goal from Cristiano Ronaldo and then settling down matters against Malaga riding on a Karim Benzema finish, Real Madrid clinched their first La Liga title since 2012. The crown summed up their La Liga titles to 33 since their inception. But little did they know that they won't be celebrating the joyous occasion with the trophy in their hands.

Gareth Bale, who has been out of action owing to calf injury, for about a month, lined himself up for the celebration along side teammate Luka Modric only to discover that they won't be celebrating with the trophy, there at La Rosaleda. And the numerous cameras present there at the night of their win caught a glimpse of this post-match action.

"La Liga present the trophy after next season has started," they were informed by Madrid's press office Juan Camilo Andrade. "We will celebrate here and go inside and that's it."

Later on, Bale went ahead to pass on the information to Cristiano Ronaldo that – "There was no trophy", to which the Portuguese international reacted rather angrily.

Last season's winners Barcelona, were also not presented with the trophy until late into October during the official La Liga gala prize-winning ceremony.   

Real Madrid La Liga Gareth Bale Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo Malaga Football News

