Gareth Bale threatens to quit Real Madrid to join Manchester United: Reports

United have made a number of attempts to sign Bale in recent years and Sir Alex Ferguson claimed he made his first move in 2007.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 23:56
Gareth Bale threatens to quit Real Madrid to join Manchester United: Reports

New Delhi: Gareth Bale provided Real Madrid with an injury scare as he limped out of Los Blancos training ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash with Manchester United next week.

The Welshman looked in some discomfort as he pointed to his ankle training in the United States as Real prepare to take on MLS All Stars.

Bale has been plagued by injuries over the last 12 months.

He made just 17 starts in La Liga and was on the bench in Cardiff as Real beat Juventus in the European final.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Bale could be open to a move to Old Trafford.

They claim the winger has threatened to quit Real this summer if Zinedine Zidane overlooks him.

United have made a number of attempts to sign Bale in recent years and Sir Alex Ferguson claimed he made his first move in 2007.

But the former Tottenham signed a new six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu in October.

Gareth Bale Manchester United Real Madrid

