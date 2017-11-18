हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Gerard Pique booking gives Barcelona defensive headache against Valencia

Barcelona, who were leading 1-0 at Leganes at half-time thanks to a goal by Luis Suarez, are four points clear of a resurgent Valencia.

Nov 18, 2017
Barcelona: La Liga leaders Barcelona will be short of options in defence for next Sunday`s top-of-the-table clash with Valencia after Gerard Pique was suspended for the game by picking up a fifth booking of the season against Leganes on Saturday.

Pique's absence comes after Argentina international Javier Mascherano was ruled out for a month with a muscle injury, leaving coach Ernesto Valverde with only two defenders for the crucial trip to the Mestalla in Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen.

Injury-prone Belgium defender Vermaelen, 32, has not played a minute of action for Barca this season and has only been named as a substitute in three games.

He has, however, played five of Belgium's last six internationals, starting their recent friendlies against Mexico and Japan.

Barcelona, who were leading 1-0 at Leganes at half-time thanks to a goal by Luis Suarez, are four points clear of a resurgent Valencia, who are also unbeaten in the league and who visit Espanyol on Sunday.

