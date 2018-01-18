Gerard Pique extends Barcelona deal
Having recently lost Brazilian superstar Neymar in an aggressive contract buy-out by Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona have put a €500 million buyout clause in Pique's new contract.
Barcelona: Resurgent Barcelona were given a fresh boost on Thursday when key defender Gerard Pique signed a contract extension until 2022.
"The club and the player have agreed terms on a new deal through to June 30, 2022. We will announce when the official signing will take place in a couple of days," Barcelona said on their website.
The 30-year-old joined Barcelona from Manchester United in 2008 and has proved an increasingly steady presence as a centre-back with the Catalans winning three Champions Leagues and six Spanish Liga titles during his tenure.
[BREAKING NEWS]@3gerardpique has agreed a new @FCBarcelona contract until 2022
Full story https://t.co/Reo9RsJ3IU
#Pique2022 pic.twitter.com/wTEJKc6Gd5
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2018
The 6-feet-4-inch Pique was part of the Spain side that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championships.
Barcelona currently top the Spanish League with a nine-point lead over Atletico Madrid, but are an impressive 19 points clear of fourth-placed arch-rivals Real Madrid.