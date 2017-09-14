close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Germany replace Brazil at top of FIFA rankings

Germany have risen to the top spot after recently beating Czech Republic 2-1 and thrashing Norway 6-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 16:32
Germany replace Brazil at top of FIFA rankings
Twitter/ German Football Team

New Delhi: Germany have replaced Brazil to become the new numero uno team in the latest FIFA rankings. Brazil meanwhile have dropped to the second spot. Germany have risen to the top spot after recently beating Czech Republic 2-1 and thrashing Norway 6-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil on the other hand were a much-fancied team when it played Colombia in the qualifiers but had to be contend with a draw and eventually lose points in the rankings system.

European champions Portugal climbed three places to third - even though they are second in their World Cup qualifying group behind Switzerland. In another surprise, Argentina are fourth in the rankings despite struggling to qualify for the World Cup after drawing their last two games - away to Uruguay and at home to Venezuela.

War-torn Syria, who have reached the Asian playoff stage in the World Cup qualifiers despite playing their ‘home’ World Cup qualifiers in Malaysia because of the security situation in the country, rose to their highest-ever ranking of 75.

Three other teams reached their best-ever place - Peru (12th), Northern Ireland (20th) and Luxemburg (101st) after they held France to a 0-0 draw away. (With Reuters inputs)

TAGS

FIFA RankingsGermanyBrazil

From Zee News

Comebacks are easier said than done: Rohit Sharma
cricket

Comebacks are easier said than done: Rohit Sharma

Stuart Broad to miss ODI series against West Indies to heal for Ashes
cricket

Stuart Broad to miss ODI series against West Indies to heal...

Shikhar Dhawan released from Team India&#039;s squad for first three ODIs against Australia
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan released from Team India's squad for fi...

Fitness, form and fielding to decide Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina&#039;s future: Ravi Shastri
cricket

Fitness, form and fielding to decide Yuvraj Singh, Suresh R...

India&#039;s first foreign coach for women boxers resigns
Other Sports

India's first foreign coach for women boxers resigns

Travis Head banking upon IPL experience to perform against India
cricket

Travis Head banking upon IPL experience to perform against...

Jason Gillespie warns Australian players against sledging Virat Kohli
cricket

Jason Gillespie warns Australian players against sledging V...

MS Dhoni will play in the 2019 World Cup: India coach Ravi Shastri
cricket

MS Dhoni will play in the 2019 World Cup: India coach Ravi...

Shoaib Malik trolls teammate Ahmed Shehzad after completing batting record
cricket

Shoaib Malik trolls teammate Ahmed Shehzad after completing...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video