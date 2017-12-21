हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Germany retain top spot in FIFA rankings

There was little movement in the FIFA charts with Argentina and Belgium completing the top five and 2018 World Cup hosts Russia placed 64th.

AFP| Updated: Dec 21, 2017, 19:19 PM IST
Courtesy: Twitter (@DFB_Team)

Germany, Brazil and Portugal retained the top three places in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday.

(Also read: Indian football team ends year at 105th in FIFA ranking)

FIFA rankings as of December 22:

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Portugal

4. Argentina

5. Belgium

6. Spain

7. Poland

8. Switzerland

9. France

10. Chile

