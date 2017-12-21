Germany retain top spot in FIFA rankings

Germany, Brazil and Portugal retained the top three places in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday.

There was little movement in the FIFA charts with Argentina and Belgium completing the top five and 2018 World Cup hosts Russia placed 64th.

FIFA rankings as of December 22:

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Portugal

4. Argentina

5. Belgium

6. Spain

7. Poland

8. Switzerland

9. France

10. Chile