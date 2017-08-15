Gianluigi Buffon, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo shortlisted for UEFA Player of the year

New Delhi: Juventus captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been shortlisted as the three nominees for the UEFA Player of the Year award for 2016-17, today.

The nominees were announced by European football`s governing body, based on the votes taken from 80 coaches of the clubs that featured in the Champions League and the Europa League last season, along with votes from 55 other journalists too.

Since the inception of the award in 2011, the silverware has barely been dominated by Messi and Ronaldo unlike the Ballon d'Or award. The Argentine has won it on two ocassions – 2011 and then in 2015. And so did the Portugal captain – 2014 and 2016. Buffon, on the other hand, has yet not clinched the award before.

Heading into the draw, the Italian goalkeeper played an instrumental role in guiding his side Juventus to the Champions League final, last season. Ronaldo, on the other hand, was part of the Real Madrid squad that not only lifted the La Liga title, but also their 11th Champions League trophy and the UEFA Super Cup.

Other players on the top-10 list are – Luka Modric at fourth, followed by his teammate Toni Kroos, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, Monaco teenage star Kylian Mbappe, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and finally ending with former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Barca pair of Luis Suarez and Neymar, both missed out on the list.

The winner of the UEFA Player of the Year would be announced on August 24, at Monaco, during the 2017-18 Champions League group stage draw.