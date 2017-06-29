close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Global football stars land in Argentina for Lionel Messi`s wedding

Local reporters broadcasting from the scene on radio and television told their audiences it was "the wedding of the century" for Rosario.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 23:56
Global football stars land in Argentina for Lionel Messi`s wedding

Rosario: Lionel Messi`s Barcelona teammates landed in private jets in his Argentine hometown on Thursday on the eve of the star striker`s celebrity wedding.

Curious locals watched stars such as Luis Suarez and Carles Puyol as well as ex-Barca and current Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas disembark at the small airport in the northern city of Rosario.

A host of footballing stars including Barcelona striker Neymar and ex-Barca star Xavi Hernandez were expected among the 260 guests at Friday`s wedding at the Hotel City Center Casino.

"Is that Neymar or Xavi? Ah, whatever, take a photo all the same," said one local woman to her grandchildren as they watched from the terminal.

The players arrived dressed in caps, hoods and dark sunglasses, with suitcases in hand.

Local reporters broadcasting from the scene on radio and television told their audiences it was "the wedding of the century" for Rosario.

Authorities said 300 police officers were deployed at key points in the gritty port city -- the birthplace of the bloody drug gang Los Monos -- to ensure that guests traveled safely to the venue.

With a homicide rate twice the national rate, Rosario is considered one of Argentina`s most dangerous cities.

But Messi, 30, and his childhood sweetheart Roccuzzo, 29, return every year to visit their families.

Also expected among the wedding guests -- and sure to draw the attention of starstruck fans at the airport -- are Messi`s teammate Gerard Pique and his wife, Colombian pop star Shakira.

TAGS

Lionel MessiMessi weddingBarcelonaArgentinaLuis SuarezCarles PuyolCesc FabregasNeymarXavi HernandezRoccuzzoGerard PiqueShakiraFootball News

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Government determined on anti-doping measures, says Sports Minister Vijay Goel
Other Sports

Government determined on anti-doping measures, says Sports...

Roger Federer backs injured Andy Murray to recover for Wimbledon
Tennis

Roger Federer backs injured Andy Murray to recover for Wimb...

Bishen Singh Bedi feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Anil Kumble, slams BCCI for Jumbo&#039;s acrimonious exit
cricket

Bishen Singh Bedi feels 'sorry' for Anil Kumble,...

Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif extol Smriti Mandhana&#039;s brilliant ton against West Indies
cricket

Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif extol Smriti Mandhana's...

Virat Kohli finally joins coach debate, says will give opinion only if BCCI asks for it
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

Virat Kohli finally joins coach debate, says will give opin...

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Confederations Cup to meet his newborn twins, posts pic on Twitter
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Confederations Cup to meet his new...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video