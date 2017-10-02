Good luck boys, make us proud: Virat Kohli tells Indian Colts ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup

New Delhi: Whole of India awaits October 6. The day when FIFA U-17 World Cup will kick start on Indian soil, the first-ever FIFA tournament in the nation with the home team playing against the USA at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. And amid all the practice for the Australia series, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli extended his best wishes to the Indian Colts for the upcoming World Cup tournament.

Virat took to his official Twitter page to post a video wishing all the best to the boys participating in the World Cup. The 28-year-old said, "Our U-17 boys are taking part in the U-17 FIFA World Cup which starts on October 6. Their first match is against team USA. I would like to wish them all the very best for the first game and the rest of the tournament. Go, get it boys, make us proud."

Watch the entire video here...

The Indian team has been drawn alongside The USA, Colombia and Ghana. After their encounter opener on October 6, they will take on the boys from Colombia at the same venue on October 9 and then Ghana on October 12.