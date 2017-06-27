Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal congratulates Sunil Chhetri for scoring 'runs', gets trolled on Twitter

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri recently surpassed Wayne Rooney to become the fourth-highest active goalscorer in international football when he netted his 54th goal for India earlier this month in a 1-0 win over the Kyrgyz Republic in a third-round game in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Gujarat Lions co-owner Keshav Bansal took to Twitter on Monday, to congratulate Chhetri on his achievement.

Even though Bansal was already too late to wish, he ended up tweeting about the footballer being the fourth highest scorer in 'runs'.

He was mercilessly trolled and consequently he deleted that tweet. His tweet read: "Let’s take a moment to talk about @chetrisunil11, the Indian footballer who has been ranked 4th in the world for scoring the highest runs."

Here are some of the reactions:

So Sunil Chetri is a secret cricketer as well.@KeshavBansal08 tweeted about this.

pic.twitter.com/7TRbOd0HZK — anshul chavhan (@anshul_chavhan) June 27, 2017

Even though @KeshavBansal08 deleted his tweet, here is the screenshot for the same! You just cannot do this to our captain! @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/580ta2yBST — Shubhang Malik (@TheUnitedGoalie) June 26, 2017

Are Wah.

Sunil Chetri you play cricket as well. Keshav Bansal just tweeted.#Legend — anshul chavhan (@anshul_chavhan) June 27, 2017

@KeshavBansal08 what about Chettri the run machine — Gunjan Gupta (@GunjanG19423367) June 26, 2017

So proud of all the runs @chetrisunil11 has scored. Also, @GurpreetGK is so great at stumping :D #indianfootball https://t.co/zhT2EFc949 — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) June 26, 2017

Probably then he might say "Brendon McCullum with a brilliant solo goal!" — Shubhang Malik (@TheUnitedGoalie) June 26, 2017

Sunil Chhetri is now only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Clint Dempsey in the list of active international players with most goals. Chhetri is also the leading goal scorer for India.