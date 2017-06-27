close
Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal congratulates Sunil Chhetri for scoring 'runs', gets trolled on Twitter

Sunil Chhetri is now only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Clint Dempsey in the list of active international players with most goals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 19:09
Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal congratulates Sunil Chhetri for scoring &#039;runs&#039;, gets trolled on Twitter
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri recently surpassed Wayne Rooney to become the fourth-highest active goalscorer in international football when he netted his 54th goal for India earlier this month in a 1-0 win over the Kyrgyz Republic in a third-round game in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Gujarat Lions co-owner Keshav Bansal took to Twitter on Monday, to congratulate Chhetri on his achievement. 

Even though Bansal was already too late to wish, he ended up tweeting about the footballer being the fourth highest scorer in 'runs'. 

He was mercilessly trolled and consequently he deleted that tweet. His tweet read: "Let’s take a moment to talk about @chetrisunil11, the Indian footballer who has been ranked 4th in the world for scoring the highest runs."

Here are some of the reactions:

Sunil Chhetri is now only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Clint Dempsey in the list of active international players with most goals. Chhetri is also the leading goal scorer for India. 

Sunil Chhetri

