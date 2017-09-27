close
Harry Kane hat-trick seals easy victory for Spurs in Cyprus

Kane was left unmarked for his first shortly before half-time following a defensive mix-up, with plenty of time to pick his spot with his left foot. 

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 09:43
Nicosia: A Harry Kane hat-trick saw Spurs notch their second win in as many games in Group H of the Champions League, beating Cypriot champions APOEL Nicosia 3-0 in Cyprus on Tuesday.

His second came in the 62nd minute, a right-footed strike from the edge of the box and five minutes later he completed his `perfect` hat-trick by heading in a Kieran Trippier cross.

The English side was forced to weather a mini-storm in both halves from the Cypriots, but French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made two fine saves from Roland Sallai and Stathis Aloneftis. Spurs now have six points, the same as Real Madrid who beat Borussia Dortmund elsewhere in Group H.

