Harry Kane ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur's Manchester United clash

New Delhi: Harry Kane is out of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash against Manchester United on Saturday after his club confirmed the striker has suffered a minor strain to his left hamstring.

Kane was substituted during Spurs' win over Liverpool last weekend, with what was thought to be cramp.

But 24 hours ahead of the Old Trafford match, the club confirmed it was, in fact, a hamstring strain.

Spurs tweeted on Friday morning: "@HKane underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring."

TEAM NEWS: @HKane underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring. pic.twitter.com/4s0E0Jzrr6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino said it will be "impossible" for Kane to feature.

"We cannot take a risk for tomorrow, we'll see after for Wednesday. But tomorrow, it is impossible," manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed during his press conference.

After they face United, Spurs play host to Real Madrid in the Champions League, with the outcome of that fixture liable to determine which club finishes top of their group.

They also offered an update on the fitness of Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama. The former Celtic and Southampton man is "receiving treatment and continuing to go through rehabilitation, following up with a specialist next week".

Kane has struck 17 goals for club and country already this season, including 13 in September alone.