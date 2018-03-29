Hatem Ben Arfa to bid adieu to PSG after end of contract

Paris: Paris Saint Germain`s attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa on Thursday said that he would leave the French football club next June at the end of his contract. The 31-year-old, who has not played in any official match this season, joined the club in 2016 with the help of PSG`s president Nasser al-Khelaifi, reports Efe.

"Soon my PSG adventure will come to an end. Despite the difficult times, I am happy to have worn this shirt. I will keep the wonderful memories of my teammates and with this message, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the many who have supported me," Ben Arfa wrote on his official Instagram account.

PSG coach Unai Emery made Ben Arfa play only during the latter`s first season, where he participated in 23 matches of Ligue 1, and appeared three times in both the French Cup and UEFA Champions League. Since the arrival of the Brazilian forward Neymar Jr., Ben Arfa fell out of favour with Emery.