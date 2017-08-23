close
Here’s what Wayne Rooney said on dropping retirement bombshell

It was a huge surprise to hear about his retirement news even if the 31-year-old had hinted recently on calling it quits for England. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 18:57
New Delhi: In s huge news from the world of football, England star Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from international matches on Wednesday. It was a huge surprise even if the 31-year-old had hinted recently on calling it quits for England. This because he has a lot of football still left in him but maybe he felt that his best was behind him as was evident even when he was left of out of the English squad recently.

In a statement that the footballer put out on his official website Officialwaynerooney.com, he said, “It was great Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches. I really appreciated that. However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.”

He also added, “It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me. Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.”

He further added, “Leaving Manchester United was a tough call but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful. I will always remain a passionate England fan. One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side. Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further and I hope everyone will get behind the team. One day the dream will come true and I look forward to being there as a fan – or in any capacity.”

TAGS

Wayne RooneyStatementfootballRetirement

